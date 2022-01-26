SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SLQT. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

