OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OFG. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 173,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

