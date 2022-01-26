Independent Bank (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $543.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.