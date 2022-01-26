Aflac (AFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $64.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

