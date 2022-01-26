Danaher (DHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $271.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

