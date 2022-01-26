Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

GOLD opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,920,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 637,416 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

