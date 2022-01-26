Brokers Issue Forecasts for Danaos Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Danaos in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $17.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.03 EPS.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

DAC stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 331.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 836,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.