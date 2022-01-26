Citigroup Downgrades KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to Sell

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

