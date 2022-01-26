Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RCKTF opened at 3.69 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of 2.65 and a one year high of 7.53.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

