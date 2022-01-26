Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
RCKTF opened at 3.69 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of 2.65 and a one year high of 7.53.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
