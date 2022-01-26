United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The company traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 790808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

