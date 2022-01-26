UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $39.15 on Monday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

