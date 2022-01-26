SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

