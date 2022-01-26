American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) vs. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Head to Head Review

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 14.61% 10.72% 2.76% DTE Energy 6.25% 12.12% 3.10%

This table compares American Electric Power and DTE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $14.94 billion 3.00 $2.20 billion $4.79 18.57 DTE Energy $12.18 billion 1.87 $1.37 billion $4.52 26.02

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than DTE Energy. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Electric Power and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 1 5 0 2.83 DTE Energy 1 3 6 1 2.64

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $96.18, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. DTE Energy has a consensus price target of $128.11, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given DTE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Volatility and Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Electric Power beats DTE Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

