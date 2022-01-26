Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $84.62, but opened at $86.89. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 1,197 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after buying an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.