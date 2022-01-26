Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.54 and last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Specifically, Director Martha Notaras acquired 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $149,701.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

