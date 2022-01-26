Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Dividend Announcement

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares rose 2.6% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.12. Approximately 65,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,468,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

