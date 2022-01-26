T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $136.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $151.80 and last traded at $152.01, with a volume of 7619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.68.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.