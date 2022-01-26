Alan Peterson Acquires 888,409 Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson purchased 888,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £151,029.53 ($203,763.53).

Alan Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Alan Peterson purchased 1,498,525 shares of HSS Hire Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £254,749.25 ($343,698.39).

On Tuesday, October 26th, Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of HSS Hire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £459,825.18 ($620,379.36).

Shares of HSS opened at GBX 16.80 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.54. HSS Hire Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.44 million and a PE ratio of 24.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

