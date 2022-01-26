Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases 48 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($186.51).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, December 24th, Ken Murphy purchased 48 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($186.51).

On Friday, October 29th, Ken Murphy purchased 52 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £140.40 ($189.42).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 291.45 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.25. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.33 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of £22.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.38) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.26).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.