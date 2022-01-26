ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 31st (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma’s (OTCMKTS:ABVC) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 31st. ABVC BioPharma had issued 1,100,000 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $6,875,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 318.25% and a negative net margin of 2,145.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABVC BioPharma will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABVC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002.

