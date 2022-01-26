European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys £12,200 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Martin Breuer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($16,459.79).

Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £435.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30. European Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($2.05). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

