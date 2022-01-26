Reviewing Titan International (NYSE:TWI) & Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan International and Algoma Steel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.26 billion 0.48 -$60.39 million $0.08 122.13 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan International and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 0 0 0 N/A Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Algoma Steel Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.59%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Titan International.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International 0.29% 13.29% 2.11% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Titan International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan International beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The Earthmoving and Construction segment produces rims, wheels and tires for various types of off the road earthmoving, mining, military and construction equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, and backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. The Consumer segment manufactures truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia; and also offers select products for turf and golf cart applications. The company was founded by John A. Stillwell in 1890 and is headquartered in Quincy, IL.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

