Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Financial Survey

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 8 2 0 1.92

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 209.03%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 10.65% 3.47%

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.45 -$1.10 billion $0.90 10.72

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety segment develops, produces and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The Vehicle Networking and Information segment involves in developing and integrating components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility-architecture, hardware, software and services. The ContiTech segment focuses on smart and sustainable solutions beyond rubber and develops digital and intelligent solutions in future-oriented sectors. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

