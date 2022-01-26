Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 61,311 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,197% compared to the average daily volume of 4,726 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.