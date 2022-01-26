Par Pacific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 16,487 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 770 call options.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 937,592 shares worth $14,382,522. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

