Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 2,253 call options.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Barclays has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

