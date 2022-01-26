Sagaliam Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 31st

Sagaliam Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 31st. Sagaliam Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SAGAU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

