Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €105.00 ($119.32) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.23 ($103.67).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €75.92 ($86.27) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €78.04 and its 200-day moving average is €81.48. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

