Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €105.00 ($119.32) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.23 ($103.67).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €75.92 ($86.27) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €78.04 and its 200-day moving average is €81.48. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.92).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

