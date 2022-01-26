FY2021 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn $26.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q1 2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $152.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.40. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $98,485,680 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.