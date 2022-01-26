Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.16) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

DIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.90 ($21.48).

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €14.96 ($17.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.06 and a 200-day moving average of €15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €13.50 ($15.34) and a fifty-two week high of €16.84 ($19.14).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

