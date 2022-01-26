Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $274.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.30 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

