Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €108.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($144.32) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.47 ($132.35).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €90.60 ($102.95) on Monday. Puma has a twelve month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

