Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$6.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.13.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

