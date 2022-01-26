Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $772.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.