Valero Energy (VLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VLO opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

