Valero Energy (VLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VLO opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
