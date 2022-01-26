The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.05. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

