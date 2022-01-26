Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

VCTR opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

