FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Worldline in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

WWLNF opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Worldline has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

About Worldline

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

