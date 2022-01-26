Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.64.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.61 and its 200 day moving average is $248.06. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

