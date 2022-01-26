JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 390 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 390 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 391.75.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

