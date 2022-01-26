Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.29.

TSE:RUS opened at C$31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.70. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$22.88 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,878,624. Also, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,062,962.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

