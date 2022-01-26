Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

