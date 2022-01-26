Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$220.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. NBF decreased their price target on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$234.36.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$173.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$184.86. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$155.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.1399997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

