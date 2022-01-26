PIN (PIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.