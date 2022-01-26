Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Up 9.8%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) was up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.57). Approximately 18,284,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 777% from the average daily volume of 2,084,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.28.

About Circassia Group (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

