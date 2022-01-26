X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 247,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 255,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 373,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the period.

