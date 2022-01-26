FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Down 1.3%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 5,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

About FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

