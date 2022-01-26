PAC Global Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00063813 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00341392 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.