DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 7.3%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.80 ($6.59) and last traded at €5.84 ($6.64). 544,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.30 ($7.16).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $705.83 million and a PE ratio of 33.56.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.