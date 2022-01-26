TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Up 6.2%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. 2,676,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a market cap of $127.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

